Spalletti: ‘Italy red card goes beyond tactics and planning’

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Luciano Spalletti believes that the 2-2 draw against Belgium was significantly influenced by the red card issued to Lorenzo Pellegrini, an incident that transcends mere tactics and strategy. Nevertheless, he sought to emphasize the positive aspects for the Italian team.



The Azzurri commenced the match in an ideal manner, enjoying a seamless start at the Stadio Olimpico, having taken the lead in the very first minute through Andrea Cambiaso, whose shot was deflected into the path of Mateo Retegui.



However, the situation deteriorated in the 38th minute when Lorenzo Pellegrini committed a late challenge on Arthur Theate, making contact with the ankle and resulting in a straight red card.