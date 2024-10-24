Spanish police make 4 arrests for inciting hatred against Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior online

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Police in Spain have arrested four individuals on suspicion of committing hate crimes against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.



The Brazilian forward has been a frequent target of racist abuse from certain Atletico Madrid supporters, and there were concerns he would face further hostility in September.



Prior to the Madrid derby, it was reported that some social media



accounts urged Atletico fans to wear balaclavas to the Metropolitano Stadium, enabling them to racially insult Vinicius without being identified. A few fans did show up in balaclavas.



However, these actions did not go unpunished. Authorities apprehended four people linked to social media accounts that promoted racial hatred towards Vinicius.



The arrests followed three complaints filed by La Liga. Police stated that these accounts encouraged fans to attend the stadium to deliver racially charged insults.