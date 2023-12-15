Special 14 - West Ham fans, Ghanaians react to Kudus' goal against Freiburg

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaians and West Ham fans on social media have heaped praises on Kudus Mohammed after he scored in West Ham United's win over Freiburg on Thursday, December 14, 2023.



The praises centred around Kudus scoring the goal in the 14th minute, while wearing a number 14 shirt and the date being December 14.



The 23-year-old made a good run in the box before calmly controlling a scrumptious pass from Edson Alverez with his chest and slotting it past the goalkeeper.



Alvarez later added another to ensure that the Hammers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.



Mohammed Kudu's goal was his third in the Europa League and his seventh goal for West Ham United since joining in August.



Following the win, West Ham progressed to the next stage as Group winners with 15 points. Freiburg finished second with 12 while Olympiacos finished third with 7 points. Serbian side TSC Backa finished rock bottom with just one point.





Checkout some replies below





Scored in the 14min wears the number 14 guess today's date 14th



Star boy ???? ???? ???? ???? — Shamima Muslim Last born ???????????????? (@Dai_Kangi) December 14, 2023

Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is 14th December. A starboy indeed ????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/SROnESR1KZ — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) December 14, 2023

Mohammed kudus wearing jersey number 14 scored on the 14th minute, coincidentally today happens to be 14th December. And I’m hearing his birthday is also on the 14.

Tomorrow I’ll have to perm the number 14 and stake Lotto.



01-04-14 -41

[ Friday bonanza] — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) December 14, 2023

Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August,He went to Europe on 14th of May signed for West Ham 14th July uses iPhone 14

Star boy for a reason ????????❤ pic.twitter.com/FsggEcIXEA — Tommy Lucid (@jvstlucid) December 14, 2023

Nigga is just a blessing thing⭐️

Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is 14th December.

AFCON loading...

Pride of Nima,Pride of Ghana

MK???????????? pic.twitter.com/QFtwPDAd1i — Ibaganza XXVI⭐️ (@ibaganza_) December 14, 2023

EE/EK