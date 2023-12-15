Spintex Knights are champions of Accra Basketball League

Basketball of Friday, 15 December 2023

In their maiden appearance in the elite division of the Accra Basketball League, the Spintex Knights obliterated teams, shattered records and most importantly won the league in an imperious fashion, maintaining a record and aura of invincibility right from the regular season to the final game of the playoffs.



From their first game of the regular 2023 Accra Basketball League Division One season to their last game, the Knight looked head and shoulders above their peers.



With consistent display of swashbuckling and incredible basketball skills, the Spintex Knights, aided by coach Selorm Thomas made lightwork of their more experienced teams on the way to winning the ultimate.



The unbeaten run, spanning over 22 games is testament to the superiority of the Knights in the ABL and an indication of the bright future of Ghana basketball.



From ridiculous three-pointers to awe-inspiring dunks, the Spintex Knights were simply too good for their competitors like the Braves and Reformers who hitherto were the teams to beat.



The ultimate game that delivered them the giant trophy was against the Braves of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Prison’s Basketball court in Accra.



The Braves rued their defeat to the Knights in the regular season, boasting that if given another chance, they were going to avenge the defeat and show the Knights that they were indeed the defending champions.



But the game on Thursday, December 14, 2023, turned out to be repeat and a crowning moment for the Knights whose dominance in the game traversed from the first to fourth quarters, leaving no breathing space for the ‘brave-less’ Braves.



The game ended 74-40 which means that Knights won the play-off with a staggering 34-point gap.



In a post-game interview, Braves' captain, Patrick Dogbetsi said "We did our best, but because they are the better team, they won. We will take it like that, but we live to fight another day. Of course, we are disappointed because we couldn't give our best, but we will bounce back and beat them next season," remarked Dogbetsi.



Dr. Eric Opoku-Antwi, co-founder of Spintex Knights was over the moon and struggled to get words to describe the feeling that has engulfed him and his players.



To him, the victory is a reward for their tireless effort but also the beginning of their journey toward conquering African basketball.



James Amotoe was named the Most Valuable Player of the finals.



Meanwhile, Reformers of the Ghana Prisons Service claimed the Women's Division 1 title after defeating Police 50 - 47.