Sports Minister announces national dialogue to address Ghana's football woes

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed plans for a national dialogue aimed at tackling the recent decline in performances by Ghana's national football teams.



The announcement was made during a presentation of the Ministry's report on the Black Stars' participation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Parliament.



Minister Mustapha Ussif acknowledged the disappointment felt by Ghanaians over the Black Stars' AFCON performance and expressed the Ministry's commitment to initiating a national dialogue involving all stakeholders.



He stated, "The Ministry of Youth and Sports is aware of the disappointment among the Ghanaian populace and therefore intends to instigate measures that would lead to a national dialogue of all stakeholders, to come up with modern and inclusive ways of managing the National Teams."



Minister's announcement is a response to the "Save Ghana Football" demonstration, where Ghanaians gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the current state of football administration in Ghana.