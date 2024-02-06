Sports Minister denies involvement in Accra Sports Stadium closure

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, has refuted claims of his involvement in the decision to shut down the Accra Sports Stadium for non-sporting activities in December.



The closure, orchestrated by the National Sports Authority, drew criticism from the public as it coincided with the Ghana Premier League season.



During a session with the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, February 5, 2024, Minister Ussif disavowed any role in the closure, emphasizing the primary purpose of sporting facilities for talent development and competitions, both national and international.



"The main purpose of our sporting facilities is for us to use those facilities to develop talent and also for competitions whether national or international," he stated.



Clarifying his stance, Ussif stated, "No, I did not [authorise the closure of the sports stadium in December]. I am aware [the stadia was closed] and I did call him [Peter Twumasi] to ask. My major concern was the pitch."



The Minister expressed concerns over the impact of social events on the stadium's pitch, particularly with major tournaments like the Africa Games and the ongoing Premiership. In a discussion with Peter Twumasi, he urged the cessation of renting out the stadium for such events.



"It's something that I have engaged the Director-General on that going forward this should not be done because at the end of the day whatever you get from these social events might not be able to maintain the pitch," he added.



The closure had prompted clubs like Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, and Great Olympics to relocate their home games, further fueling public dissatisfaction.



Minister Ussif's remarks underscored the importance of preserving sporting infrastructure for its intended purpose of athletic development and competitions.