Sports Ministry budgeted $8.5M for AFCON 2023 – Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reveals

Monday, 29 January 2024

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed the budget for Ghana's Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON tournament.



Ablakwa, in his post, criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the preparation and participation of the Black Stars in the tournament hosted by Côte d’Ivoire. He accused the Youth and Sports Minister and the Football Association (FA) of refusing to disclose crucial financial details, emphasizing the public's right to know such information.



The MP highlighted the urgency of transparent and accountable governance, stating that the budget for the Black Stars in the AFCON should not be shrouded in secrecy. He expressed concern over the government's attempts to withhold this information.



Backing his claims with intercepted documents, Ablakwa confirmed that the Ghanaian government and the FA had agreed on a staggering AFCON budget of US$8,506,450.00, equivalent to GHS105 million.



Ablakwa emphasized that the GHS105 million was in addition to the GHS27.9 million spent on the qualifiers. He pointed out that even if Ghana had won the AFCON trophy, the budget set by public officials would have resulted in losses exceeding US$1.5 million.



The MP concluded by announcing that Parliament would conduct a thorough investigation into the astonishing budget when it resumed on the 6th of February, 2024. Ablakwa promised to unveil more explosive intercepted documents, hinting at further revelations to come.



