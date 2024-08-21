Sports Ministry clarifies $3 Million payment to GBC for African Games broadcast

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Sports Ministry has released a statement to clarify the payment of $3 million to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for its services as the official broadcaster of the 13th African Games.



Initially, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif revealed to the Public Accounts Committee that GBC had received over $3 million. However, the Director General of GBC later indicated that the



Read full articleactual amount received was only $105,000.



In response to this discrepancy, the Sports Ministry provided a detailed breakdown of the payment in a press release. The statement, signed by Hon. Mustapha Ussif, explained that GBC was paid $2.5 million in installments—$1 million on March 13, 2024, and $1.5 million on May 22, 2024. Furthermore, an additional $1 million was disbursed to third parties as per GBC's instructions, in accordance with their contractual agreement.



The 13th African Games, which took place in Ghana from March 8 to 23, 2024, were held at two primary venues: the Borteyman Sports Complex for indoor events and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



This clarification seeks to resolve the inconsistencies regarding the reported payments and to ensure transparency in the financial dealings between the Sports Ministry and GBC.