Sports Ministry congratulates Samartex, Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies for ending season with trophies

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has expressed its congratulations to the teams that have emerged victorious in the Ghana Premier League.



Samertex has made history by winning the league for the first time, while Hasaacas Ladies have reclaimed the Women's Premier League title.



Army Ladies have also emerged as champions in the Women's FA Cup. The season will come to a close with the FA Cup final between Nosatreman and Bofoakwa Tano on June 23.