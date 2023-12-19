Sports Ministry will account for missing 2022 World Cup prize money - Kobena Woyome assures

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Ranking Member of the Youth, Sports, and Culture Committee of Parliament, has assured Ghanaians that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be held accountable for the missing amount from Ghana's World Cup prize money.



Joy Sports revealed this month that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had received $7.9 million from FIFA after the Black Stars' participation in the World Cup in Qatar.



This information was conveyed to both the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the government. However, FIFA's publicised amount for Ghana's participation was $9 million.



Woyome addressed the concerns, stating, "We are aware that some transfers have happened in terms of the prize money from FIFA. It was a matter we raised at the committee."



"The Minister has assured us that we will be forthcoming with the details of it in terms of liaising with the FA so that we will see what actually came.



The report in the media can be put into proper perspective. There will be the need for us to understand how much money was transferred, how much is coming to the ministry, and how the ministry intends to spend it."



Ghana's Black Stars played three games in Qatar, securing a victory against South Korea while losing to Portugal and Uruguay as they suffered an early exit.