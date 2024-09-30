You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987502

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Spurs condemn 'abhorrent homophobic chanting'

Tottenham won 3-0 through goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke Tottenham won 3-0 through goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur has announced their intention to take the "strongest possible action" in response to the "abhorrent homophobic chanting" that occurred during their victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

The offensive chants were directed at a time when Spurs secured a 3-0 win against a depleted United team at Old Trafford.

In their statement, Tottenham expressed their condemnation of the behavior, labeling it as "unacceptable" and "hugely offensive," emphasizing that such actions do not reflect proper support for the team.

