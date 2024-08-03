Spurs outplayed by Bayern in pre-season defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Tottenham suffered their first loss of the pre-season, falling 2-1 to Bayern Munich in front of a 67,000 sell-out crowd in Seoul.



Son Heung-min, James Maddison, and new signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall all played for Spurs, who were outmatched by the Bundesliga giants despite the absence of Harry Kane.



Gabriel Vidovic took advantage of a mistake by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to give Bayern an early lead, and Leon Goretzka doubled their advantage in the second half.



Pedro Porro's long-range strike narrowed the gap, but Spurs couldn't find an equalizer against Bayern, who also gave former Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha some playing time in the second half.