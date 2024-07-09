You are here: HomeSports2024 07 09Article 1958723

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

St. Johnstone FC manager Craig Levein opens up on big potential of Ghanaian midfielder Aaron Essel

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aaron Essel Aaron Essel

St. Johnstone FC manager, Craig Levein, has praised the abilities of Ghanaian teenager Aaron Essel.

According to Levein, Essel has shown great potential and possesses the skills necessary to excel in football.

"Aaron is a young player with a lot of potential and he possesses many of the key attributes needed to succeed in the sport. During his time

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment