St. Johnstone FC manager Craig Levein opens up on big potential of Ghanaian midfielder Aaron Essel

St. Johnstone FC manager, Craig Levein, has praised the abilities of Ghanaian teenager Aaron Essel.



According to Levein, Essel has shown great potential and possesses the skills necessary to excel in football.



"Aaron is a young player with a lot of potential and he possesses many of the key attributes needed to succeed in the sport. During his time



training with us last season, he performed admirably," Levein commented.



Levein highlighted Essel's versatility, noting that he can play in various positions such as centre midfield, full-back, and centre-back. The manager expressed optimism about Essel's future in the team.



The St. Johnstone FC media team interviewed Levein on Monday following Essel's signing with the club. The Scottish side officially announced the three-year contract with the Ghanaian midfielder.



"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian youth international Aaron Essel, pending international clearance. The 18-year-old player, who can operate in midfield or defense, has committed to a three-year deal at McDiarmid Park," St. Johnstone FC stated in a press release.