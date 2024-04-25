StarTimes Secures 5-Season Non-Exclusive Broadcasting Rights for LALIGA in Sub-Saharian region

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

StarTimes is excited to announce that it has effectively obtained the non-exclusive broadcasting rights for the esteemed Spanish football league, LALIGA EA Sports and LALIGA Hypermotion, for the upcoming five seasons.



LALIGA EA Sports is the primary football league in Spain and is recognized as one of the leading professional football leagues in Europe and worldwide, with 20 participating teams.



Each season comprises 38 rounds with 10 matches per round, following a home and away structure. LALIGA also holds the record for producing the most winners of both the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year awards.



Following this agreement, StarTimes now possesses the rights to broadcast LALIGA EA Sports and LALIGA Hypermotion for the seasons covering 2024/25, 2025/26, 2026/27, 2027/28, and 2028/29. The broadcast will be accessible in all languages except French, including English, Portuguese, and local languages, reaching audiences across all countries in sub-Saharan Africa.



Melcior Soler, LALIGA’s Audiovisual Director, expressed: “Reaching our audience is crucial for us, and collaborating with StarTimes is essential to providing our top-quality content to all our fans in the Sub-Saharan region.”



"We are delighted to announce our successful acquisition of the LALIGA broadcast rights, ensuring access to one of the most prestigious football competitions globally.



Soccer is central to StarTimes’ sports content strategy, and this recent acquisition highlights our commitment to delivering top-tier football entertainment to our subscribers," stated Tiffany Shao, Sports Acquisition and Operation Director of StarTimes.