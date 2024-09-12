StarTimes in advanced talks with GFA to return as official broadcaster of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

StarTimes, a major Chinese media company, is poised to return as the official broadcaster for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after finalizing a significant agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



This decision comes after a break in broadcasts caused by ongoing financial disputes.



Previously, StarTimes had paused its coverage and currently has an outstanding debt of $995,000 to the GFA, which the company has linked to the volatile exchange rates of the U.S. dollar in Ghana impacting their financial obligations.