Source: Ghanasoccernet

StarTimes in talks to resume Ghana Premier League broadcast

StarTimes is reportedly negotiating with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restart its broadcasting of the Ghana Premier League, following the termination of their earlier agreement due to financial difficulties.

The company currently owes the GFA $995,000, attributing this debt to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar. In light of these issues, StarTimes has expressed its dedication to settling the outstanding amount and has requested a six-month period to do so.

Additionally, in the ongoing discussions, StarTimes has proposed an increased contract offer, moving beyond the previous $5.25 million deal established in 2020, which was hampered by exchange rate challenges.

