StarTimes secures broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: StarTimes Ghana

In a groundbreaking move that promises to redefine sports broadcasting, media giant StarTimes has officially secured the air rights the highly anticipated Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 and all CAF Events held in 2024 in Anglophone & Lusophone Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including CHAN 2024 and AFCON 2025 Qualifiers.



This strategic acquisition cements StarTimes' commitment to delivering premium sports content to its viewers and reinforces its position as a leading player in the African media landscape.



The Africa Cup of Nations, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), stands as one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the continent. The upcoming AFCON 2023 is set to take place in Ivory Coast, marking the second occasion the West African nation has been chosen as the host for this prestigious tournament. Originally slated for the summer of 2023, the event has now been rescheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.



Playing host to 23 other nations, Côte d'Ivoire is gearing up for an exciting competition featuring a total of 52 matches, showcasing the best football talent from across the continent.



StarTimes features stellar track record in delivering high-quality sports coverage to millions of viewers across Africa. The giant has consistently demonstrated a commitment to elevating the viewing experience for football enthusiasts, bringing them closer to the action with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coverage.



The broadcaster continues its partnership with CAF having successfully broadcasted the 2019-2022 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN.



StarTimes' investment in the rights for AFCON 2023 and CAF Events reflects the company's dedication to supporting and promoting African sports. By securing these rights, StarTimes aims to bring the thrill and excitement of AFCON to an even broader audience, fostering a sense of unity and pride across the continent.



"We are delighted to announce that StarTimes has secured the broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023," said Mrs. Akofa Banson, General Manager at StarTimes Ghana. "This represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to bring the best in sports entertainment to our viewers. AFCON is a celebration of African talent and passion, and we are proud to play a key role in delivering this experience to homes across the continent."