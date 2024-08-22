You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972673

State agencies need start recruiting athletes into their payrolls again - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has called on state agencies to reinstate the practice of hiring athletes onto their payrolls to rejuvenate sports in the nation, with a particular focus on football.

The CAF Media Officer asserts that this approach would provide essential support for athletes and players in the

