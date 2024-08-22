State agencies need start recruiting athletes into their payrolls again - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has called on state agencies to reinstate the practice of hiring athletes onto their payrolls to rejuvenate sports in the nation, with a particular focus on football.



The CAF Media Officer asserts that this approach would provide essential support for athletes and players in the



Ghana Premier League, thereby enhancing the overall development of sports in the country.



He referenced the case of Ali Jarrah, who managed to play in the Ghana Premier League while being employed by the Ghana Fire Service.



Sannie Daara emphasizes that the involvement of state agencies is crucial to augment the meager salaries that players receive from local clubs.



"In previous times, individuals participating in the domestic league were often employed by the police or the military," he stated in an interview with Joy Sports.



“For example, Ali Jarrah was employed by the Fire Service, as was Sam Johnson, and many others found employment with the Bank of Ghana.



"These state institutions historically played a role in sports recruitment, hiring athletes annually.



"It is imperative that we return to such practices; otherwise, we will have no viable options. State institutions must take action," he insisted.



“They should recruit sports professionals, including footballers, athletes, and boxers, ensuring that players understand they will receive a salary from their respective employers, such as the police, while also earning from clubs like Hearts or Kotoko.



"This arrangement would provide them with a financial safety net during their playing careers and a stable job and pension upon retirement from football.”