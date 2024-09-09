You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979096

Stella Nyamekye wins VISA player of the match award against New Zealand

Stella Nyamekye, captain of Ghana's Black Princesses, won Ghana’s first VISA Player of the Match award in the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

She earned the honor after an outstanding performance in the final Group E match against New Zealand, where she assisted Salamatu Abdullai’s second goal.

The Dreamz Ladies midfielder impressed throughout the game with her skills and control.

Nyamekye also scored two goals during the group stage, one each against Austria and Japan, showcasing her key role in Ghana's campaign.

