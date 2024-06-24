Stephan Ambrosius joins St. Gallen on three-year deal

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

On Saturday, it was announced that Stephan Ambrosius, a Ghanaian defender, has signed a three-year contract with St. Gallen, a team in the Swiss Super League.



Ambrosius joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Hamburger SV, a German club, expired at the end of last season.



He and Hamburger SV mutually agreed to



part ways, allowing Ambrosius to embark on a new challenge in Switzerland. Born in Hamburg, Ambrosius began his journey with Hamburger SV in 2012, progressing through the club's youth levels.



He made his Bundesliga debut in March 2018 against VfB Stuttgart after being called up to the squad earlier that year. Despite the team's relegation, Ambrosius remained with HSV and played 45 games in the 2nd Bundesliga, including 18 appearances last season.



During the 2022/23 season, he was loaned to Karlsruher SC, a league rival, where he made 18 more appearances in the second tier of German football.



Alongside his club career, Ambrosius has also represented the Ghana national team in two friendly matches. At St. Gallen, he will proudly wear the number 5 jersey.