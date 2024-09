Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has shared his thoughts on how the Black Stars can find success in their matches.



He believes that a unified mindset among the players is crucial for winning, encouraging them to come together with a common objective.



Appiah highlighted the significance of dedication, stressing that those chosen to represent the national team should appreciate the privilege of playing for Ghana.