Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah: Foreign-born Black Stars players struggle due to cultural differences

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has raised concerns regarding the difficulties that foreign-born players encounter when trying to adapt to the national team.

He highlighted that these players often find it challenging to grasp the significance of representing Ghana due to cultural and language barriers.

During his address to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, which is looking into the petition from the Save Ghana Football Demonstrators, Appiah noted that many of these athletes lack familiarity with Ghanaian customs, which hinders their ability to integrate smoothly into the team dynamics.

