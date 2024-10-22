You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1997156

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah pays tribute to supporters who bought his first football boots

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah recently honored two individuals who significantly influenced his early football career by gifting him his first pair of football boots.

In a heartfelt social media post, Appiah expressed his gratitude towards Ataa Ago and Sister Aryeekaa, highlighting the lasting impact of their kindness on his journey.

He stated, "I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. Your support came at a time when I needed it most. Your care and that first pair of boots will always be part of my story. Those boots weren’t just shoes; they were the start of a dream."

