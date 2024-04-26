Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat as independent candidate

Sports News of Friday, 26 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars player, is reportedly set to contest in the 2024 parliamentary election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.
Appiah is set to run as an independent candidate, entering a race that includes John Dumelo from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.
This was revealed by the Spokesperson of the Ayew family Fiifi Tackie via X on April 26, 2024.
"Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate," he stated.
Breaking News— F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) April 26, 2024
Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate pic.twitter.com/YCems5RukU