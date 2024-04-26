Stephen Appiah to contest as Independent Candidate ahead of 2024 elections

Sports News of Friday, 26 April 2024
Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars player, has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming December 2024 elections.
This surprising news was disclosed by Fiifi Tackie, a close friend and spokesperson for the Ayew family.
Appiah will be vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat, where he will face tough competition from incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP and the highly-regarded John Dumelo, who is running on the NDC ticket.
He is widely recognized for his role as captain of the Black Stars, leading the team to qualify for their first-ever World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006, as well as securing qualification for the second time in South Africa in 2010.
