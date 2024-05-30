Stephen Appiah urges Black Stars coach Otto Addo ‘to be the boss’

Sports News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: 3news

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is encouraging newly appointed national team coach Otto Addo to assert his authority as he takes full charge of the team.



Otto Addo, formerly a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, has named his first squad as Black Stars coach, a move that has sparked considerable debate.



The omission of captain Andre Ayew from the squad has been particularly notable, with some commending Addo’s bold decision while others speculate that it was influenced by external pressures.



Stephen Appiah, who played alongside Addo in the 2006 World Cup, believes the coach must remain independent and authoritative in his decisions.