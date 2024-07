Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry had to face Klay Thompson's departure in free agency before embarking on their journey to the Paris Olympics.



The duo, known as the Splash Brothers, achieved great success with the Golden State Warriors, winning four championships and making six NBA Finals appearances.



Despite Thompson's absence due to injuries, the team managed to bounce back and win the 2022 championship.