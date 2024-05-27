Steven Mukwala lived up to expectation against Hearts of Oak – Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, praised striker Steven Dese Mukwala for his outstanding performance in their victory against Accra Hearts of Oak.



Mukwala scored two goals in the match, helping Asante Kotoko secure a 2-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium. This win marked consecutive victories for Kotoko in the Super 2 Clash this season.



Mukwala opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a well-taken goal and later added his 14th goal of the season with a powerful strike.



Prosper Narteh Ogum commended Mukwala's performance in the post-game press conference, expressing his satisfaction with the player's contribution to the team's success.