Stokes doubtful for first Test against Pakistan

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

England's captain, Ben Stokes, remains uncertain for the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.



The 33-year-old has been sidelined since early August, missing the 2-1 series triumph over Sri Lanka.



On Friday, England conducted their first training session in Multan. Stokes participated by batting in the nets and delivering a few balls from a short run-up.



Last week, he suggested that it is improbable he will be able to bowl at the start of this three-match series, which is set to commence on Monday.