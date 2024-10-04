You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989359

Stokes doubtful for first Test against Pakistan

England's captain, Ben Stokes, remains uncertain for the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since early August, missing the 2-1 series triumph over Sri Lanka.

On Friday, England conducted their first training session in Multan. Stokes participated by batting in the nets and delivering a few balls from a short run-up.

Last week, he suggested that it is improbable he will be able to bowl at the start of this three-match series, which is set to commence on Monday.

