Stokes says move to Newcastle 'just made sense'

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

England defender Demi Stokes expressed that returning to Newcastle United in the Women's Championship was a logical choice for her.



The 32-year-old is among the most notable signings in England's top two divisions this summer, having transferred from Women's Super League team Manchester City to newly-promoted Newcastle.



Stokes began her career at Sunderland, a rival club, where she made her first-team debut at the age of 16 before achieving significant success in her career.