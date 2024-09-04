You are here: HomeSports2024 09 04Article 1977218

Source: BBC

Stokes says move to Newcastle 'just made sense'

England defender Demi Stokes expressed that returning to Newcastle United in the Women's Championship was a logical choice for her.

The 32-year-old is among the most notable signings in England's top two divisions this summer, having transferred from Women's Super League team Manchester City to newly-promoted Newcastle.

Stokes began her career at Sunderland, a rival club, where she made her first-team debut at the age of 16 before achieving significant success in her career.

