Stonebwoy defends Mohammed Kudus, calls for kindness and patience on social media

Sports News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall and reggae artist, Stonebwoy, has appealed to his fellow Ghanaians to stop the online abuse targeted at midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



Stonebwoy, in an interview with Peace FM, expressed his concern over the harsh criticism Kudus has been facing on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).



He highlighted the disparity between musicians and footballers in terms of public exposure and scrutiny, acknowledging that while he is accustomed to daily public criticism as a musician, Kudus, who performs on the field and then retreats to his private life, may find the online abuse overwhelming.