Stonebwoy tips Black Stars to win 2023 AFCON title

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has expressed optimism about the Black Stars chances of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



The celebrated Ghanaian musician was in attendance when Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo held a farewell dinner with the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON tournament.



Speaking at the ceremony, Stonebwoy expressed believes the Black Stars, emphasizing the team can surprise the entire football world by clinching the title.



“We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament, yes, it will definitely come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa but I have great believes in my brothers and the technical team. Dede Ayew himself is a brother, we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President and everybody” he said.



The team arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the tournament which starts this weekend.



The Black Stars will open their account against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024 before taking on Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and 22 respectively in Group B.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.