Stonebwoy to headline FC Samartex coronation celebration after historic league win

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is set to perform at the Samreboi Police Station Roundabout as part of FC Samartex's coronation celebration.



The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Artiste of the Year will be joined by other artists to honour the club's historic achievement in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



FC Samartex clinched the Ghana Premier League title for the 2023/24 season after securing a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics in week 32.



The Samreboi-based club won the league with 58 points, marking their first major trophy in the domestic league.



Coach Nurudeen Amadu will be remembered as the first manager to lead the team to the top-flight league.