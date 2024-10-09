"Stop the TikTok videos and focus on your Barca career"- Charles Taylor to David Oduro

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghanaian midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor has encouraged David Oduro to seize his opportunities at Barcelona by striving for a position in the first team and to minimize his time on social media.



The promising left-back recently signed a three-year contract to join Barca Atletic, the reserve team of the renowned Catalan club, during the summer transfer window.



Although Oduro has participated in training sessions with both the first team and the youth squad, he has not yet made his debut for the club.