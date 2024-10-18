You are here: HomeSports2024 10 18Article 1995554

Stop the blame game and fix the problem – Rashid Sumaila advises amid Black Stars struggles

Rashid Sumai Rashid Sumai

Former Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has urged the Black Stars to stop the blame game and focus on solving the team’s ongoing issues amid their recent struggles.

Sumaila’s advice comes as the national team faces criticism for underwhelming performances, sparking frustration among fans and analysts alike.

He emphasized the importance of unity and a

