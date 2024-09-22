You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984565

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Storey beats Gaugain at World Championships

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sarah Storey won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris Sarah Storey won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Sarah Storey triumphed over her Paralympic competitor Heidi Gaugain to secure the gold medal at the 2024 Para-cycling Road World Championships held in Switzerland, specifically in the Women's C4-C5 individual time trial.

At 46 years old, Storey completed the 29.9km race in 45 minutes and 25 seconds, finishing 1 minute and 36 seconds ahead of Gaugain from France, marking her 38th Para world title.

This victory also served as a successful title defense for Storey, who had previously won this event in Glasgow the prior year. Storey expressed her delight to BBC Sport, stating, "I was really chuffed with how I performed today. The course was so much fun."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment