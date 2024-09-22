Storey beats Gaugain at World Championships

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Sarah Storey triumphed over her Paralympic competitor Heidi Gaugain to secure the gold medal at the 2024 Para-cycling Road World Championships held in Switzerland, specifically in the Women's C4-C5 individual time trial.



At 46 years old, Storey completed the 29.9km race in 45 minutes and 25 seconds, finishing 1 minute and 36 seconds ahead of Gaugain from France, marking her 38th Para world title.



This victory also served as a successful title defense for Storey, who had previously won this event in Glasgow the prior year. Storey expressed her delight to BBC Sport, stating, "I was really chuffed with how I performed today. The course was so much fun."