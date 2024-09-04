Storey extends record as GB win 31st gold in Paris

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

Dame Sarah Storey has further solidified her status as Great Britain's most-decorated Paralympian by clinching her 18th gold medal on the seventh day of the Paris 2024 Games.



At 46 years old, Storey triumphed in the women's C5 road cycling time trial, finishing over four seconds ahead of her competitors, which contributed to ParalympicsGB's 31st gold medal of the event.



This achievement marks 32 years since she earned her first Paralympic medal in 1992. Additionally, Fran Brown secured a silver medal in the women's C1-C3 time trial.



Team GB has amassed a total of 63 medals in Paris, placing them second in the overall medal standings, trailing only behind China, which has won 118 medals, including 55 golds.