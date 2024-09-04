You are here: HomeSports2024 09 04Article 1977194

Source: BBC

Storey wins 18th Paralympic gold on 'appalling' course

Dame Sarah Storey won her 13th Paralympic gold in cycling, and 18th in total Dame Sarah Storey won her 13th Paralympic gold in cycling, and 18th in total

Sarah Storey triumphed over French competitor Heidi Gaugain in the road cycling time trial, securing her 18th Paralympic gold medal.

At the 5.8km mark of the 14.1km course, Storey was behind Gaugain by over seven seconds, but she made a remarkable comeback in the final stretch to defend her title, which she has held since 2008.

Competing in her ninth Paralympics, the 46-year-old is focused solely on road events for Paris 2024, making her the most experienced British athlete in the Games' history.

She aims to achieve her 19th gold medal, the highest for any active Paralympian, in the upcoming road race on Friday.

