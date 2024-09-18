'Story that will burn forever in memory of all who experienced it'

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, who passed away at the age of 59, became an iconic figure during the Italia '90 World Cup, with his exuberant goal celebration turning him from an obscure player into a national hero and international sensation.



Although his prominence in football was short-lived, the humble striker, who grew up in poverty in Palermo, emerged as a significant personality during the tournament held in his home country.



While Paul Gascoigne's emotional reaction after receiving a yellow card in the semi-final against West Germany remains a lasting image of England's journey, it was Schillaci's compelling background and memorable celebration that captured global attention.