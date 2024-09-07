Suarez's Uruguay career ends with Paraguay draw

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

Luis Suarez concluded his 17-year international career with Uruguay following a scoreless draw against Paraguay in a South American World Cup qualifier.



The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international play on Monday. He leaves as Uruguay's top scorer, netting 69 goals in 143 matches since his first appearance against Colombia in February 2007.



Prior to the match, Suarez and his family participated in a ceremony on the pitch, which featured tributes from fans and a video message from Lionel Messi, his teammate at Inter Miami.