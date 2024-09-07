You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978250

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Suarez's Uruguay career ends with Paraguay draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Luis Suarez did a lap of honour to acknowledge the crowd after the game Luis Suarez did a lap of honour to acknowledge the crowd after the game

Luis Suarez concluded his 17-year international career with Uruguay following a scoreless draw against Paraguay in a South American World Cup qualifier.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international play on Monday. He leaves as Uruguay's top scorer, netting 69 goals in 143 matches since his first appearance against Colombia in February 2007.

Prior to the match, Suarez and his family participated in a ceremony on the pitch, which featured tributes from fans and a video message from Lionel Messi, his teammate at Inter Miami.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment