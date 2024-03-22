Subsea cable repair begins following internet disruption in Ghana

Technology & Innovation of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ken Ashigbe, Chief Executive of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, has revealed that vessels have set sail to begin repair work on damaged subsea cables.



He disclosed this during an interview on JoyNews.



The repair efforts involve assessing the physical damage to the subsea cables at identified locations, aiming to restore disrupted services. Preliminary investigations by subsea landing providers suggest that geological challenges caused the cable disruptions, surprising experts with the extent of the impact despite the cables being securely fortified on the sea bed or buried underwater.



The National Communications Authority anticipates a minimum restoration period of five weeks from the dispatch of vessels to the affected locations.