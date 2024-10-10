Sudan assistant coach criticises training pitch ahead of Black Stars clash

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the training pitch allocated to his team in preparation for the vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ghana.



During a pre-match press conference, Osei Fosu, who collaborates with head coach James Kwasi Appiah, noted that the subpar condition of St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra



He stated, "While our preparations have been decent, the main issue has been the training pitch. It hasn’t been ideal, but we will manage." Osei Fosu also raised concerns about the overall playing conditions, indicating, "We haven’t yet trained at the Accra Stadium, but if its pitch is similar to what we experienced at St. Aquinas, we could witness some poor-quality football."



Despite these challenges, Sudan is resolute in their intent to compete against the Black Stars in their match scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium. With both head coach Kwasi Appiah and Osei Fosu hailing from Ghana, the match is expected to be fiercely contested as Sudan aims to secure an upset on Ghanaian soil.