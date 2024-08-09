You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968386

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah attends GFA Executive Council meeting

Kwesi Appiah, coach of Sudan's national team, attended a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council meeting, causing controversy due to his dual roles with both Sudan and Ghana's football bodies.

Critics argue this could create conflicts of interest, especially since the Black Stars and Sudan are in the same group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite calls for him to resign from his GFA role, Appiah plans to retain both positions.

