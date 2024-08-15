Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah told to resign from GFA Executive Council role - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of Sudan, has allegedly been advised to resign from his position as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Appiah, who previously served as the coach of Ghana, was elected to the Executive Council while he was part of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee before taking on the



Read full articlerole of Sudan's coach.



Ghana is scheduled to compete against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest, as matters concerning the Black Stars would be addressed in Executive Council meetings.



Despite increasing pressure for his resignation, Appiah has reportedly declined to step down, as noted by journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on August 14, 2024.



During a recent meeting of the Executive Council, Appiah is said to have excused himself when the topic of the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, was introduced.



Abdulai Nabila further mentioned that should Appiah choose to resign, Michael Bogdan Osekere, who serves as the Chief of Staff to Kurt Okraku, may be considered as a potential successor on the Executive Council.