Sudan report Black Stars to CAF over JUJU scandals

Sudan has officially reported Ghana's Black Stars to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over allegations of juju (spiritual interference) ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifying match.



According to reports, the Sudanese football authorities claim that Ghanaian players or team officials have been involved in the use of black magic



or spiritual practices to influence the outcome of the match.



This development adds further tension to the already high-stakes match, where both teams are fighting for vital points in their bid to qualify for AFCON 2025.



Such allegations of juju or spiritual interference are not new in African football, where some teams have previously been accused of engaging in similar practices to gain an advantage.



CAF is expected to investigate the matter and determine whether any rules have been broken.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to officially respond to the allegations, but it’s clear that the focus remains on the field as the Black Stars look to secure a much-needed win against Sudan in their upcoming encounter.



This incident has only heightened the intensity surrounding the match, with fans eagerly awaiting CAF's response to the accusations.