Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sudan’s transformation is the handiwork of Kwesi Appiah – CK Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor attributes the remarkable improvement of Sudan’s national team to the outstanding efforts of his fellow countryman, Kwesi Appiah.

Having served as Appiah's assistant during his time with the Black Stars, Akonnor notes that Appiah has successfully rejuvenated the North African team.

Since taking charge, the Falcons of Jediane have achieved four wins in seven matches, positioning them two points ahead of Senegal in Group B of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and currently in second place in Group F of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

