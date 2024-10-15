You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1994093

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sudan secure 2-0 victory over Black Stars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Blacks Stars Blacks Stars

Sudan secured a 2-0 victory over Ghana in their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier, delivering a significant blow to the Black Stars’ hopes of progressing in the competition.

The match, played in Benghazi, Libya, saw Sudan take control with two well-taken goals, leaving Ghana unable to mount a comeback despite their efforts.

This defeat puts

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment