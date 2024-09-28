Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris unsure of Abdul Salis Samed’s return

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sunderland's head coach Regis Le Bris has indicated that there is ambiguity surrounding the comeback of Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed, who is in the process of recovering from a muscle injury.



During a pre-match press conference prior to Sunderland's game against Watford at Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship, Le Bris voiced his concerns about the potential risks of hastening Samed's return.



The midfielder, who was loaned to Sunderland from RC Lens this summer, has not yet played for the team due to his injury. Le Bris noted that although Samed is showing signs of improvement, there remains a cautious approach regarding his reintegration into the squad.