You are here: HomeSports2024 09 04Article 1977389

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sunderland unveil Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Salis Abdul Samed Salis Abdul Samed

Sunderland, a club competing in the English Championship, has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed. The talented midfielder has joined the Black Cats on a loan agreement for the entire season from the French Ligue 1 team, RC Lens.

Salis aims to contribute to the Championship leaders' ambition of securing promotion back to the English Premier League. Expressing his enthusiasm, he stated, "I am very pleased to be here. I had a conversation with the Head Coach regarding the project and the evident passion of the supporters for the Club, which made it an ideal environment for my development."

He further noted, "I am familiar with the Head Coach from his tenure at Lorient, and my coach at RC Lens is his close friend, which facilitated discussions about my transfer."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment