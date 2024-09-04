Sunderland unveil Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sunderland, a club competing in the English Championship, has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed. The talented midfielder has joined the Black Cats on a loan agreement for the entire season from the French Ligue 1 team, RC Lens.



Salis aims to contribute to the Championship leaders' ambition of securing promotion back to the English Premier League. Expressing his enthusiasm, he stated, "I am very pleased to be here. I had a conversation with the Head Coach regarding the project and the evident passion of the supporters for the Club, which made it an ideal environment for my development."



He further noted, "I am familiar with the Head Coach from his tenure at Lorient, and my coach at RC Lens is his close friend, which facilitated discussions about my transfer."