Source: Footballghana

Sunderland unveils new signing Abdul Salis Samed after sealing season-long loan deal

Sunderland AFC has officially announced the acquisition of Ghanaian international Abdul Salis Samed.

The club confirmed the agreement on Friday evening, having reached a deal with the French Ligue 1 team RC Lens.

In an official statement, Sunderland AFC revealed that Abdul Salis Samed will join the club on a season-long loan. "Sunderland AFC is pleased to announce the signing of Salis Abdul Samed.

The 24-year-old midfielder has relocated to Wearside on a season-long loan from RC Lens, pending international clearance," stated the club.

Regarding this new addition, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman expressed satisfaction with the latest signing.

